GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, the search for future national and Olympic athletes comes to Glens Falls. If you live or work anywhere near Murray Street, you may want to park a block away – and get ready to cheer on local kids testing their skills.

The White Castle USA Luge Slider Search comes to the city of Glens Falls this Saturday and Sunday along Murray Street, from its intersection with South Street to Henry Street. From 9-11 a.m., noon – 2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m., kids ages 9-13 are invited to learn the basics of the luge, a fast-paced bobsled sport featured in the Winter Olympic Games since 1964.

Kids who sidle up to slide will learn the basics of controlling a luge sled. Positioning, steering and stopping are all on the list. Murray Street will be used as a paved course, with wheeled luge sleds giving participants a taste of Olympic glory.

The Slider Search is more than a fun day. Most members of the current U.S. Junior National Luge Team were found via the USA Luge Slider Search. Young people who show promise will be invited to locations in Lake Placid and Park City, Utah, to try out a luge on real ice. Athletes selected from that group can become future members of the U.S. junior luge team.

Signups can be found through the Slider Search website. All participants are asked to arrive 15 minutes early. Glens Falls is the fourth and final stop for the 2023 Slider Search, following events in Columbus, Ohio; Ashwaubenon/Green Bay, Wisconsin; and Malvern, Pennsylvania.