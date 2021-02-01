Fulton County students ask health department to reconsider winter sports decision

A group of Broadalbin-Perth and Greater Johnstown CSD students rallied Monday morning outside the Fulton County public health department.

FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — About a dozen high school students rallied outside the Fulton County Public Health department Monday morning, in an attempt to make their voices heard about winter sports.

The health department, among others in the Capital Region area, made the decision not to allow high-risk winter sports to resume at districts within the county until the infection rate hits 4% or lower.

As of Monday, Fulton County’s 7-day rolling average of percent positive results is 8%.

The group of students wrote letters to Fulton County Health Director, Laurel Headwell.

Students tell NEWS10 the decision is taking a toll on their mental health.

“It just makes school seem not as important, and I just don’t want to do anything,” Jackson Sassanella, a tri-sport senior athlete at Broadalbin-Perth Central School District, told NEWS10.

In his letter to the health department, Sassanella wrote, “my friends who live three miles away get to play ball for their last year of high school. It is almost torture since we shop at the same stores, go to the same restaurants, and live so closely anyway.”

“One of our neighboring counties, Montgomery county, is allowed to play, and I really think that inequity is causing issues,” said Tucker Gifford, Director of Health, Physical Education, Athletics and Nursing at Broadalbin-Perth CSD.

Teams will be allowed to begin practicing, scheduling scrimmages and games on February 1 within Montgomery County. Upon the rolling 7-day average falling below 4 percent or less, Montgomery County teams will be allowed to play games with counties that have approved play. This is pending approval from individual districts in the county.

Gifford says this is causing confusion and frustration within the school community, as some students who attend Broadalbin-Perth actually live within Montgomery County.

As of Monday, the 7-day rolling average of percent positive results in Montgomery County is 8.2%