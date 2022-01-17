Fulton County Sheriff’s Office: Make every snowmobile trip a round trip

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week is National Snowmobile Safety Awareness Week, and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department in tandem with the Henry D Ross III Memorial Fund want to remind winter recreationalists of the risks associated with snowmobiling. In a Facebook post Sunday, the Department reminded those individuals affected to “know the risks and be prepared- make every trip a round trip”.

According to the International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association, safe riders take the following precautions to ensure the safety of themselves and those around them:

Know your abilities and don’t go beyond them.

Know your machine’s capabilities and don’t push beyond them.

Know your riding area. Get a map. Talk to the locals.

Learn more—reading manuals and other materials from manufacturers, administrators and snowmobile associations, or watch videos. Snowmobile clubs, state and provincial associations offer courses, information and activities. Many members are certified driving and/or safety instructors.

Dressing appropriately, especially on days of extreme cold, is also very important when snowmobiling. Follow regulations on registration and operation and pay attention to local ordinances regarding minimum operation age to avoid legal trouble.

Operating a snowmobile while under the influence of alcohol is illegal in New York State, and it is best practice to avoid consumption when riding in cold temperatures as alcohol can increase your risk of hypothermia.

To learn more on snowmobile safety, and on making every trip a round trip, visit the International Snowmobile Manufacturer’s Association’s website.