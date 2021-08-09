Fully vaccinated American tourists can resume travel across Canadian border

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A popular tourist destination for Upstate New Yorkers is easily accessible again, with the reopening of the Canadian border Monday.

Fully vaccinated American tourists can now cross the border, after showing ArriveCAN receipt, original proof of fully vaccination and a completed pre-arrival COVID test.

The return of Americans means excitement on the other side of the border.

“It’s really encouraging that we’re going to be able to see our American neighbors, friends and in many cases, family members come back to our community,” said Wayne Redekop, the mayor of Fort Erie, Ontario.

But some New York politicians say the reopening is just the first step.

“I mean, I think it’s a great step forward, but it’s certainly frustrating knowing that there still can’t be a uniform flow across the border,” said New York State Senator Dan Stec.

While fully vaccinated Americans can resume non-essential travel north of the border, vaccinated Canadians still can’t cross into the US.

Stec says that continues to impact businesses and tourist destinations from the Capital Region through the North Country.

“Certainly, growing up in the Lake George area, I can attest that Canadian traffic is important in Lake George. But, as I represent all the North Country now, in my travels, talking to people in Plattsburgh, it has really significantly hurt everybody,” he said.

Stec hopes the Canadians reopening the border can put pressure on US officials to do the same for tourists looking to travel south.

The US will continue to bar non-essential travel across the border from Canada through at least August 21st.

The northern border has been closed to non-essential travel since March of 2020 in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.