ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gas prices have stabilized in the past few days, however, an expert cautions that it could be a short leveling off before another steady climb.

NEWS10 ABC spoke with a pricing executive from Mirabito. They said the demand for gas increased when COVID restrictions lifted, so prices went up. Now, the conflict overseas has severely tightened the global supply and that’s caused prices to skyrocket.

President Joe Biden has called on oil companies to ramp up production but Mirabito Senior VP of Supply Justin Fisher said it would take another six to nine months for the increase in supply to actually take place, and that’s creating a perfect storm in the market.

“Over the past couple weeks, 25 cents has become the norm,” he said. “We’ve seen extremes with 50 cent and $1 per gallon price swings in a single day as far as trading ranges.”

And if you drive diesel, things are even tougher. Diesel is the most popular global fuel, and it’s in extremely short supply in Europe. Fisher said that is hitting the trucking industry with the higher shipping costs, which is being passed off to consumers.