Freezing rain leads to icy conditions across the Capital Region

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bouts of steady freezing rain Sunday led to some treacherous traveling conditions across parts of the region, with some areas, like Amsterdam, seeing several tenths of an inch of ice.

“Well, I wish there was a miracle answer that I could tell you how to drive on ice. There really isn’t a great way to be able to drive on ice,” said Michael Sweeney, traffic safety educator for AAA Hudson Valley.

There were numerous car accidents across the Capital Region Sunday morning, as well as a number of cancellations at places of worship and other facilities, who made the decision to close their doors because of icy roadways.

While crews worked to treat roadways and highways throughout the day, Sweeney says it’s best to stay home if you can, “Really watch the forecast, avoid unnecessary travel and try to time things away from busy times.”

With temperatures reaching above 32º in parts of the region Sunday afternoon, there’s the risk of refreezing and black ice as the night continues, especially on untreated surfaces like back roads and parking lots.

“You make your chances better by making sure you stay on well-traveled roads because they’re much more likely to be treated. But, we also live in a river valley, where just a few differences in miles makes a huge difference both on the temperature and the icy conditions of the roads,” said Sweeney.

If you are traveling, there are some precautions you can take, including not using cruise control, keeping a larger following distance, and limiting braking.

“You can’t stop a vehicle on ice, as much as we would like to. We talk about things like all-wheel drive, and we talk about locking brakes, but really if you’re on an all ice road, you don’t have the ability to stop,” Sweeney explained.

If you do find yourself in icy conditions, you will stay have the ability to steer your car out of potential danger if your brakes aren’t responding properly.

AAA also encourages motorists to have a winter kit inside their car at all times in case of an emergency.