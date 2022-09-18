SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Community Ministries (SiCM) is hosting its third annual Free Farmers Festival at its campus on September 18. This event is free and open to the public.

The goal of this event is to connect neighbors and residents of the Schenectady Community to the farmers who produce fruits and veggies around the area. SiCm is hoping to bridge the gap of healthy and accessible locally grown food to neighborhoods throughout Schenectady.

The event will take place at Hamilton Hill on SiCM campus, 837-839 Albany Street in Schenectady. The outdoor event will last from noon until 2 p.m. Masks are encouraged. SiCM website has more information on what they do and their goals for the community.