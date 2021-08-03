Free CDTA trolley service to theRep this weekend

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Transportation Authority is partnering with the Albany Parking Authority to provide a free, three-day trolley service to the Capital Repertory Theatre.

From Friday, August 6 through Sunday, August 8, the trolley will bring theatergoers from the CDTA bus stop in front of the Quackenbush Garage on the corner of Broadway and Orange Street to the theater. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said the trolley is all about accessibility.

“I look forward to seeing people stream off this trolley as we try to make it as easy as possible for people to be able to experience this incredible treasure here in the city of Albany,” she said.

Parking at the garage will cost $10, and the trolley will run every 10 minutes. Trolley service will begin at 5:45 p.m. and run through midnight on Friday and Saturday, and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

All riders are required to wear masks on the trolley. For more information about parking, visit Park Albany.

Friday will be the first show without pandemic restrictions since the theater underwent a $14 million renovation. Comedian Hasan Minhaj will be performing.

For more show information, visit theRep.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Sign up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire