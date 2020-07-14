Four more states added to coronavirus travel advisory

Breaking News
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday four more states were added to the coronavirus travel advisory, which requires incoming travelers from these states to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

The new states are Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin. Delaware was removed from the list.

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

People caught violating the advisory risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000.

The full list as of Tuesday is as follows:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • North Carolina
  • New Mexico
  • Nevada
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Wisconsin

Travelers visiting any New York airport will need to fill out a New York State Traveler Health Form when they fly into the airport.

The Form asks for the names and addresses of the arriving individual or family, whether they have traveled to states designated as having a significant community spread if they have experienced fever, chills, cough or difficulty breathing and their final destination in New York State.

The Form also addresses resident essential workers and those essential workers that plan to be in New York State for short periods and for those essential workers that must remain for more than 36 hours.

In addition to adding four new states to the travel advisory, the Governor provided an update on the latest coronavirus numbers statewide.

He said state and local contact tracing efforts found that 35 percent of people who attended a Fourth of July weekend party in Suffolk County – or more than 1/3 of the entire party – became infected with COVID-19.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 820 (+28)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 71 (+11)
  • Hospital Counties – 31
  • Number ICU – 167 (-8)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 101 (-2)
  • Total Discharges – 71,692 (+49)
  • Deaths – 5
  • Total Deaths – 24,994

Of the 60,045 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 912, or 1.5 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
Capital Region2.0%0.9%1.7%
Central New York1.1%1.0%1.3%
Finger Lakes0.8%1.0%1.4%
Long Island0.9%1.5%2.0%
Mid-Hudson0.9%0.8%1.6%
Mohawk Valley0.8%0.8%1.6%
New York City1.3%1.1%1.4%
North Country0.4%0.2%0.5%
Southern Tier0.6%0.9%0.8%
Western New York1.0%1.1%2.0%

The Governor also confirmed 912 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 403,175 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 403,175 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,24722
Allegany682
Broome84114
Cattaraugus1391
Cayuga1271
Chautauqua1809
Chemung1491
Chenango1712
Clinton1101
Columbia4892
Cortland590
Delaware920
Dutchess4,31838
Erie7,83367
Essex510
Franklin360
Fulton2661
Genesee2522
Greene2671
Hamilton60
Herkimer1952
Jefferson1001
Lewis321
Livingston1514
Madison3761
Monroe4,24747
Montgomery1418
Nassau42,42369
Niagara1,3519
NYC219,616315
Oneida1,84717
Onondaga3,17937
Ontario3075
Orange10,8509
Orleans2881
Oswego2253
Otsego901
Putnam1,37611
Rensselaer6258
Rockland13,73314
Saratoga6166
Schenectady88315
Schoharie620
Schuyler150
Seneca740
St. Lawrence2332
Steuben2782
Suffolk42,214102
Sullivan1,4661
Tioga1610
Tompkins1860
Ulster1,87210
Warren2800
Washington2501
Wayne2145
Westchester35,36639
Wyoming1031
Yates491

Yesterday, there were 5 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 24,994. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Broome2
Erie1
Queens1
St. Lawrence1

