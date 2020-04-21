Four displaced from home after Tuesday morning fire on Remsen Street

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four people were displaced Tuesday morning after their home was destroyed by a fire.

The Cohoes Fire chief said crews responded to the fire at about 5 a.m. He said the good news is that everyone made it out of the building safe but the home was a total loss.

Crews appear to be putting out hotspots at this fire on Remsen St in Cohoes. Severe damage to home. The siding on the adjacent house looks melted. Working to learn more. @WTEN pic.twitter.com/DANoL1wW1F — Giuliana Bruno (@GiulianaBrunoTV) April 21, 2020

Fire crews are working to investigate the cause of the fire. The chief said it is being considered suspicious.

In addition to the Cohoes Fire Deparment the fire chief said Watervliet Fire, the Watervliet Arsenal fire, and Green Island fire crews helped extinguish the flames.

“They did an excellent job protecting both of the exposures got some siding damage on the one there was four people in the residence and they all got out safely,” he said