Breaking News
Four displaced from home after Tuesday morning fire on Remsen Street

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Four displaced from home after Tuesday morning fire on Remsen Street

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four people were displaced Tuesday morning after their home was destroyed by a fire.

The Cohoes Fire chief said crews responded to the fire at about 5 a.m. He said the good news is that everyone made it out of the building safe but the home was a total loss.

Fire crews are working to investigate the cause of the fire. The chief said it is being considered suspicious.

In addition to the Cohoes Fire Deparment the fire chief said Watervliet Fire, the Watervliet Arsenal fire, and Green Island fire crews helped extinguish the flames.

“They did an excellent job protecting both of the exposures got some siding damage on the one there was four people in the residence and they all got out safely,” he said

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak