Fort Drum leaders report missing soldier, seeking public’s assistance

Private First Class Eduardo M. Flores, a missing Soldier

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Leaders from Fort Drum are seeking assistance in locating a missing soldier.

The 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum have reported Private First Class Eduardo M. Flores as missing and are seeking assistance from the public.

According to Fort Drum, Pfc. Flores may also be with a female minor who has been reported missing in the San Bernardino, California, area.

Fort Drum confirmed that investigators are in contact with several law enforcement entities regarding the situation.

They are also in contact with Pfc. Flores’ family.

Those with any information on the location of Pfc. Eduardo M. Flores are asked to contact law enforcement officials at 315-774-TIPS.

