Former Siro’s chef arrested after using fake name

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siro’s is a Saratoga Staple.

“Siro’s is the pre-eminent racing restaurant in the country,” said Kevin Decker, Siro’s General Manager.

Located right next to the Saratoga Race Course, it’s a spot many go to to enjoy food in drinks during the summer months.

“We vetted our former chef; we got him off off Indeed,” said Decker. “He had glowing recommendations.”

With the current worker shortage, Decker said Siro’s was happy to employ a new chef. While he was only working there a week and a half, it came as a shock, when Decker learned that the chef wasn’t who he said he was.

“Basically, he was a con artist,” stated Decker. “We didn’t know his name. It was different than what he said it was — Robert Misenelli — and the state troopers came and informed us that that wasn’t his name and that he was wanted in seven states.”

His actual name is Robert Barber.

“He was charged both as a fugitive from justice in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and he’s being held on that and he’s also charged with a D felony for a criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree for having that forged drivers license,” explained Karen Heggen, Saratoga County District Attorney.

Barber is currently being held at the Saratoga County Jail and is due back in court in about a week from now.

“It’s my understanding that the Commonwealth of Virginia would like to come and get him,” said Heggen.

Siro’s Restaurant is now looking to put this incident in the past. A new chef has since been hired.

“Our new chef is Dave Jackson. He actually works at the same company that I do. We are food service brokers, and that’s his full name,” explained Decker. “He has no fake name, and he’s an excellent chef.”

Things now getting back to normal at the restaurant as track season continues.