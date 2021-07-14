Former Saratoga County deputy pleads guilty to sexually assaulting children

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A former Saratoga County Sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty to a child sex charge Wednesday. 42-year-old Steven Willetts agreed to the plea in exchange for a 16-year prison sentence.

Willetts was charged with multiple felonies involving sexual assault of children under the age of 13. The plea agreement will also include any future charges brought by digital evidence through the investigation.

“It was a reasonable resolution. It eliminates the need for children to testify, and I know Steve took that into consideration when accepting responsibility,” said defense attorney Joseph Ahearn.

Willetts is scheduled to be sentenced on September 16 at 11 A.M.