Former NXIVM president’s request for bail modification denied by judge

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Judge Nicholas Garaufis denied former NXIVM president Nancy Salzman’s request for bail modification so she could stay overnight with her daughter “as desired” during the infancy of her grandchild.

“The court will entertain applications for the modification of Ms. Salzman’s conditions of bail for specific family visits on specific dates,” the order from Judge Garaufis reads.

In the order, the judge also set a sentencing date of August 2, which Salzman’s lawyer submitted a letter asking to change.

Salzman’s lawyer, Robert Soloway, cites he has a pre-paid family vacation to Fire Island that conflicts with the date. Soloway also wrote “the Court’s schedule for submissions is extremely tight under the circumstances of our client’s complex sentencing case, and the extensive submission being prepared.”

Nancy Salzman pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering in the NXIVM case in March 2019.

Salzman is said to be the co-founder of NXIVM and Leader Keith Raniere’s right-hand woman.