Former Mass. pharmacist resentenced in 2012 fatal meningitis outbreak

BOSTON (NEWS10) — The former supervisory pharmacist of the now-defunct New England Compounding Center has been resentenced in federal court and will spend more time in prison.

Glenn Chin was resentenced to 10.5 years in prison and three years of supervised release. In 2018, Chin was sentenced due to his connection to a 2012 nationwide fungal meningitis outbreak.

A court of appeals affirmed criminal convictions against Chin but vacated his sentence of eight years in prison and ordered the judge to reconsider the case.

The outbreak, caused by mold-tainted steroid injections produced by the compounding pharmacy, killed more than 100 people and sickened hundreds of others.