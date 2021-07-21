Former Mass. pharmacist resentenced in 2012 fatal meningitis outbreak

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (NEWS10) — The former supervisory pharmacist of the now-defunct New England Compounding Center has been resentenced in federal court and will spend more time in prison.

Glenn Chin was resentenced to 10.5 years in prison and three years of supervised release. In 2018, Chin was sentenced due to his connection to a 2012 nationwide fungal meningitis outbreak.

A court of appeals affirmed criminal convictions against Chin but vacated his sentence of eight years in prison and ordered the judge to reconsider the case.

The outbreak, caused by mold-tainted steroid injections produced by the compounding pharmacy, killed more than 100 people and sickened hundreds of others.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire