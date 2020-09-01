Forest rangers help quench Ulster County forest fire started by lightning strike

NEW PALTZ, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Forest Rangers from the Department of Environmental Conservation helped contain a fire started by a bolt of lightning on Cragswood Road in New Paltz. The fire was on Mohonk Preserve property and was first reported at around 2 p.m. on August 26.

The DEC sent out a few images from the suppression effort:

ightning strike causes Cragswood Road Fire on Mohonk Preserve property in Ulster County. (DEC)

DEC Forest Rangers patrol Cragswood Road Fire in Ulster County. (DEC)

DEC Forest Rangers work with New Paltz Fire Department to suppress fire in Ulster County. (DEC)

According to the New Paltz Fire Chief Cory Wirthmann, the fire reached about five-acres in size. All told, crews from over 20 outfits—representing local fire departments, government agencies, and the Mohonk Mountain House—helped knock down the blaze over a course of three days.

The New Paltz Fire Department’s posted a final update Friday: “After fighting steep treacherous terrain, heat, rain, bees, rattlesnakes, limited visibility, fatigue and most of all, THE FIRE, we can now say that this fire is 100% contained.”

Water and hand tools helped control the flames. DEC Forest Rangers and Mohonk Preserve Rangers will patrol the fire until it is completely out.

