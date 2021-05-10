For 15th consecutive month, additional SNAP benefits available for New Yorkers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Additional food benefits will be distributed to SNAP recipients for a fifteenth consecutive month. This comes as many New Yorkers continue to struggle in the wake of COVID-19.

As of February, there were more than 2.7 million SNAP recipients throughout the state, almost an 8 percent increase from March 2020. People who are already enrolled in SNAP will receive these additional benefits through the end of the month.

According to the state, nearly 1.6 million households will receive the supplemental allotment later this month, resulting in a $200 million infusion into the state’s economy. As with prior months, the payments will be delivered directly to recipients’ EBT account.

This comes as Price Chopper/Market 32 recently announced that all 130 of its stores are now accepting EBT SNAP payment through Instacart, a grocery delivery and pickup service. Customers can put their EBT card info into the Instacart website or mobile app and apply their benefits to their order. To help support costs for EBT SNAP participants, Instacart will reportedly waive delivery or pickup fees through June 16, 2021 on up to the first three EBT SNAP orders for each customer.