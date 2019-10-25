Food Haul: 9 Miles East Farm

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In this digital exclusive, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson has a food haul of the meal delivery service options from 9 Miles East Farm.

From home meal delivery service to workplace wellness, there are multiple ways to get your hands on the produce and entrees 9 Miles East Farm has to offer.

In this video, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson shows you a smaller version of a standard weekly meal plan. According to their website, “Meal Plan is a great way for busy people to fit healthy meals into their busy work weeks. Nice assortment and great value. Approximately 7-8 servings of food.”

For more information, including workplace options, visit their website.