Food Haul: 9 Miles East Farm

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In this digital exclusive, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson has a food haul of the meal delivery service options from 9 Miles East Farm.

From home meal delivery service to workplace wellness, there are multiple ways to get your hands on the produce and entrees 9 Miles East Farm has to offer.

In this video, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson shows you a smaller version of a standard weekly meal plan. According to their website, “Meal Plan is a great way for busy people to fit healthy meals into their busy work weeks. Nice assortment and great value. Approximately 7-8 servings of food.”

For more information, including workplace options, visit their website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play