Fonda residents, business owners cleaning up following Monday’s flash flooding

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cleanup efforts were underway throughout the day Tuesday after heavy rains led to flash flooding in Fonda Monday evening.

The flooding, which caused several feet of water to run down portions of Main Street and Broadway, prompted a state of emergency.

“It has flooded before, but that’s probably the most I’ve seen coming down Broadway,” Town of Mohawk Fire Chief Stanley Mitchell said.

Mitchell says numerous basements on Broadway flooded, some taking on roughly four feet of water. Officials were also forced to temporarily close the rail line that runs through the village.

“I’ve never seen it come up and over the rail tracks. That’s never happened as far as I know,” the fire chief explained.

The flooding also led to road closures Monday, including Exit 28, the Fultonville Fonda exit on the Thruway.

Following the rain, residents and business owners spent much of Tuesday cleaning up the mud and debris, while some businesses assessed the damage left behind.

Rob Hert, who helps out at Wright Choice, a used car and auto repair shop in the village, says the flood left several cars in the business’ lot waterlogged.

“There’s two inches of water in the floorboard of that, and these are all cars that we just got to sell, used cars, minor repairs, so we just got all these cars and now what?” he said.

He and the shop’s owner hope insurance will come through, “Just have to play it by ear and see what happens. I don’t know what else to do.”

Monday’s flash flooding is the latest round of heavy rains that have caused flooding throughout Upstate New York and parts of Berkshire County.