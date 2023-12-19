JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY campuses were awarded over $9 million in federal funding to support low-income student success. NEWS10 visited SUNY Fulton-Montgomery Community College (FMCC) to learn how they will spend their share of the money.

FMCC is receiving $2.2 million in the form of a Title III grant. The money will help the college expand its capacity by breaking down financial barriers and providing more options to attend classes either in person or virtually.

“It’s been over 20 years since we’ve seen the Title III grant like this, and it’s going to be transformative not only to our college but to the region,” said Daniel Fogarty, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs.

And that is important to students enrolled in the addiction service program. Students like Mariam Alizada and Matthew Cole would not be able to afford college otherwise.

“With those services, I took 17 credits last semester and I’m taking 20 [credits] next semester. Then I can actually graduate and do great things in the future,” said Alizada.

“I was able to get my tuition paid and to get a stipend to price sustainability during the semester in case I needed anything. To be honest, I wouldn’t be the man I am today without that extra program,” said Cole.

Mariam is an Afghan refugee who has been in the United States since 2015. She praises the program for her success, saying there is a need for these services as it makes a difference to people who need them. “Being in this county, I see how poverty is like a big thing, and some of the people might not even go to school because why would I go to school if I can just have a job and just try to bring food home,” said Alizada.

Scott Britten, Dean of Academics, says this money will allow for the program to increase by adding five new Flex classrooms and five more instructors. Flex rooms allow a student to attend class in a multitude of ways, whether it be via Zoom or watching the recorded version later. Whatever the reason, an option to attend will be available.

“We also hired a director of institutional research who can put numbers together for us, so we can better see where our students need help,” said Britten. He says the program is also a good thing for the area in which the college serves. “We’re going to be able to better support you and better serve you to help you move towards the career or degree goal that is of interest to you. When we do that, it changes lives,” said Britten.

The grant money will help boost the program over the next five years. FMCC officials say they hope to have a total of 30 classrooms designed to help those who receive benefits from Title III funding. They say the program will be extended to all classes offered at the college.