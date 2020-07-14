Flying to New York? Travelers could face $2K fine for not filling out form

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Travelers from high-risk states now face mandatory $2,000 fine for not filling out travel advisory form.
Governor Cuomo said New York airports will enforce new mandate starting on Tuesday. Any traveler flying into New York from states with high rates of the coronavirus infection will now be asked to fill out forms disclosing their travel plans.
On Tuesday, Cuomo added four states to the COVID-19 travel advisory. All of these states’ passengers will be required to quarantine for 14 days.
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Wisconsin
New York State Department of Health officials will be greeting passengers upon their arrival and requesting proof of traveler forms. All airlines have pledged to make passengers aware of the new requirements using preflight emails and announcements.
The Department of Health says that if a traveler fails to complete the form, they will be fined $2,000 and may be brought to a hearing ordering them to complete a mandatory quarantine.
All passengers are being given the travel form to fill out. It can either be filled out online or in person.
