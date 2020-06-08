Florida fugitive found with 17-year-old in hotel room with illegal handgun and ammo, Colonie police say

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department says officers arrested a Florida man for having a loaded, illegal handgun and high-capacity magazine.

At 5:24 a.m. on Sunday, a woman called the station to report that she needed help finding her 17-year-old daughter. Police say the woman thought her daughter was with an older man using illegal drugs at the Red Roof Inn on Wolf Road.

The 17-year-old was safely returned home after officers found her in room 325 with Pierre D. Gray, 25, of Zephyr Hills, Florida.

Police say Gray lied about his identity, but their investigation revealed his felony probation warrant out of Pasco County, Florida. A consent search of the room revealed an illegal Taurus 9 mm handgun loaded with nine rounds, a 32-round magazine, and a small amount of marijuana.

The handgun and magazine from the Gray matter in Colonie. (Colonie Police Department)

Police say Gray’s charges include second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, being a fugitive from justice, second-degree criminal impersonation, and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Discounting drug charge—which is considered a violation—and his status as a fugitive, the misdemeanor and felony charges could be worth as much as 30 years in prison if convicted.

LATEST STORIES