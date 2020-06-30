Florida driver with 0.15% BAC in Colonie had illegal handgun, police say

1  of  2
Field sobriety test

A suspect tries to walk a straight line during a sobriety test at a LAPD police DUI checkpoint in Reseda, Los Angeles, California on April 13, 2018. (Mark Ralston / AFP / Getty)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, State Police out of Latham arrested Shaun M. King, 31, of Cocoa, Florida after they say they caught him driving drunk with an illegal gun in his car.

Police say say they saw a car driving recklessly on Grandview Drive in Colonie, and initiated a traffic stop at around 9:30 p.m. After pulling over the vehicle, driven by King, they say the trooper smelled alcohol during the interview.

Police say a field sobriety test indicated impairment, and arrested King. They say they also found a handgun under the front seat of his vehicle. King does not have a permit to carry a pistol in New York.

Back at the station, King’s blood alcohol level was found to be 0.15%

King’s charges include criminal possession of a firearm, driving while intoxicated, and reckless driving.

