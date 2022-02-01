Flashing lights near Glenville Rail Bridge a step in effort to prevent strikes

New flashing lights were installed around the Glenville Rail Bridge to warn truck drivers of its low clearance.

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NEWS10 has reported multiple hits taken by the Glenville Rail Bridge. Lawmakers have counted over 100 strikes and turnarounds. New safety features have been put in place in an effort to mitigate risk.

Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle said in the little less than a week since the new flashing lights went up on either side of the bridge, there haven’t been any strikes by trucks too tall for its 10-foot, 11-inch clearance. He has even seen a turnaround.

“It appears it might have deterred at least one truck from going forward,” he said.

This light installation by the NYS Department of Transportation is a step in a multi-pronged approach to address the repeated hits the overpass has taken.

“They’re going to be deploying a laser detection system either later this year or early next year, which will work in tandem with those lights. They’re looking at now working with us on a possible turnaround opportunity because that’s the other issue. Once somebody gets in there, they have to figure out how to get out,” said Koetzle.

Debris from crashes past still lines that notorious stretch of Glenridge Road. A few blinking yellow bulbs may not clean it up for good, but Koetzle believes it’s a good step, if the road isn’t going to be closed entirely to truck traffic.

“There still will be bridge strikes, but if we can mitigate it, cut it down, and if we can help protect the public a little bit more, then it’s probably worth it,” Koetzle told NEWS10.