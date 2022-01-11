FLAG Saratoga relaunches to support frontline workers during new COVID surge

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The founders of Front Line Appreciation Group (FLAG) Saratoga announced Tuesday they have relaunched their campaign to support frontline workers. It comes as hospitals and frontline employees are being strained once again by the current omicron variant surge of COVID-19.

FLAG Saratoga was founded in the spring of 2020 by four Saratoga residents: Nadine Burke, Becky Kern, Andrea Macy and Lisa Munter. Last year, they raised over $40,000 that translated to more than 4,000 meals and gift cards delivered to hospital departments, nursing homes, fire, police, and EMS in Saratoga County.

“We have been asked to restart our efforts and due to the outpouring of support that we received the last time, we knew we could quickly mobilize to help out,” said co-founder, Lisa Munter. “Our community is filled with so many generous and resilient people who are always willing to give back and help each other,” Munter added. “We are counting on this support so we can pass it along to our healthcare workers who really need it.”

The group works together with the Saratoga Chamber of Commerce and the Saratoga Hospital Foundation in their fundraising efforts. Funds are primarily raised through the Chamber’s dedicated fundraising page. All money raised will go directly to supplying gift cards, snacks, and other resources needed to area frontline staff.

“We’re proud to team up with FLAG of Saratoga and the Saratoga Hospital Foundation to show our gratitude to our frontline heroes,” said Todd Shimkus, president, Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. “Our board, led by Tara Pleat, voted unanimously to help with seed funding to kickstart FLAG’s efforts. We look forward to working alongside the community to give back to our healthcare workers and first responders who continue to work tirelessly to keep us safe and healthy throughout this pandemic.”

To learn more, you can visit the FLAG Facebook Group page or on Instagram @FLAGsaratoga.