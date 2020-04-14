Five things to know this Tuesday April 14

ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) — Good Morning, Capital Region! Before we get into what you may have missed, here’s a light story from New Chicago, Indiana.

Like many, this man was waiting for his stimulus check to hit the bank account. He was not expecting the money to hit until this Friday, but he needed to make a withdrawal over the weekend.

He makes a trip to his local ATM, and to his surprise he had $8.2 million in his account. He was only supposed to get $1,700 as a stimulus payment, so he did the right thing and he called the bank on Monday.

The bank said they didn’t see that amount in his checking account anymore, however the $1,700 payment was deposited.

The man said, “You go from being a millionaire one second then back to being broke again. But hey, once you’re poor you don’t have anywhere else to go but up.”

If you’re still waiting for a stimulus payment, there will soon be a tool available to track the status of it.

Here are some things to know this morning.

Initial plans to reopen the Northeast/America: The big talker yesterday was the teleconference between New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. The states discussed plans to reopen.

He said the reopening objective will be to:

Ease isolation

Increase Economic Activity

Re-evaluate what’s considered an essential worker

Have more testing and precautions

And not increase the infection rate.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he believes the “worst is over” in New York State with the coronavirus pandemic. He said the curve continues to flatten, and it appears as though the state has hit a plateau. However, he said if we do not take precautions the infections rates could spike up again.

You can read more about that initial plan: HERE.

While the states are thinking of ways to reopen without furthering the spread, President Donald Trump is claiming total authority when it comes to making decisions to reopen the economy. According to a report by the Associated Press, Trump would not offer specifics about the source of his asserted power, which he claimed, despite constitutional limitations, was absolute.

Trump has been discussing with senior aides how to roll back federal social distancing recommendations that expire at the end of the month.

You can read more on the federal versus state reopening battle: HERE.

2. People still struggling to file for unemployment: The New York State Department of Labor has rolled out a “call back” feature, which allows representatives to call New Yorkers with incomplete unemployment claims so they can finish their applications over the phone.

They say if you were previously told to call the Department of Labor to complete the application over the phone, do not. Instead, they will call you.

The first call you get may be automated, explaining that a representative will be calling you within the next 72 hours. The second call will be from an actual representative; however, the Department of Labor said the majority of their staff is working from home so the incoming call from DOL will likely be from a private number.

This is prime time for scammers looking to take your information, here are some ways to avoid getting scammed according to experts at GreyCastle Security.

3. Albany health department looking for M & M Variety visitors: The Department of Health is looking for people who may have stopped by the M&M Variety shop on Lark Street due to possible exposure to the virus. They listed some dates and a phone number to call for more information. You can find that: HERE.

4. Updated Coronavirus case numbers in the Capital Region:

The death toll from coronavirus now over 10,000 in New York State. On Easter Sunday, the state saw an additional 671 deaths from coronavirus. There are now 10,056 COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

There were 195,031 total positive cases of coronavirus in the state as of Sunday morning.

NEWS10 created a spreadsheet to show coronavirus trends over time. We update that information daily based on the numbers given by county officials. For the best representation for coronavirus numbers in your area, we’ll keep you informed at NEWS10.

County by County, we are still seeing an increase in cases. Here are the numbers according to the New York State Department of Health as of Monday afternoon.

County Positive Cases Albany 499 Columbia 80 Dutchess 1,881 Fulton 21 Greene 45 Hamilton 3 Herkimer 38 Montgomery 29 Rensselaer 113 Saratoga 201 Schenectady 204 Schoharie 12 Ulster 630 Warren 48 Washington 37

5. National COVID-19 survey: families struggling to navigate remote learning, economic hardship, social distancing: Families are feeling the pressure as stay at home orders enter a second month and the school year wanes on through the uncharted territory of COVID-19 fears, remote learning, social distancing, and economic turmoil.

A survey from Save the Children indicates parents are worried about their child(rens) mental health, finances and not being able to see older relatives. Children are worried a family member will get COVID-19 and if they will be prepared for school next year.

Find the full survey and its results: HERE.

Here are some coronavirus-related updates:

Farmers markets learning to adapt to the coronavirus: Starting Tuesday, the Washington Park and Guilderland Farmers Markets will launch a digital e-commerce marketplace. At GuilderlanFarmersMarket.com, customers can order fresh food, produce, and other goods online. Then, they'll be available for curbside pickup at the Star Plaza parking lot on the corner of State Route 155 and Western Avenue in Guilderland. Orders will be brought to customers' vehicles. Orders and pickups are not instant; the first day of pick-up is on Sunday.

Support for local soldiers not forgotten amid COVID-19 pandemic: Operation Adopt-a-Soldier is working to make sure those on the front lines aren't forgotten amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite challenges of his own in rebuilding the organization's warehouse after a fire, founder Cliff Seguin has found another hurdle in the current health crisis.

What a ventilator does for a patient in respiratory distress: When a disease causes a patient's lungs to fail, a ventilator is often used to take over the body's breathing process. The air flows through a tube that goes in the patient's mouth and down their windpipe.

US clears first saliva test to help diagnose new virus: Rutgers University researchers have received U.S. government clearance for the first saliva test to help diagnose COVID-19, a new approach that could help expand testing options and reduce risks of infection for health care workers.

: When a disease causes a patient’s lungs to fail, a ventilator is often used to take over the body’s breathing process. The air flows through a tube that goes in the patient’s mouth and down their windpipe. US clears first saliva test to help diagnose new virus: Rutgers University researchers have received U.S. government clearance for the first saliva test to help diagnose COVID-19, a new approach that could help expand testing options and reduce risks of infection for health care workers. FIND OUT MORE.

And some local updates:

Fatal Easter shooting in Colonie was accidental and self-inflicted, police say: Following an investigation, the Colonie Police Department says that the fatal shooting at the Days Inn on Central Avenue was accidental. The 29-year-old victim has now been identified as Denzel Grimes. Grimes had been a resident at the motel's room #337 since March. Colonie Police say the case is closed, and no charges will be filed.

: Following an investigation, the Colonie Police Department says that the fatal shooting at the Days Inn on Central Avenue was accidental. The 29-year-old victim has now been identified as Denzel Grimes. Grimes had been a resident at the motel’s room #337 since March. Colonie Police say the case is closed, and no charges will be filed. Colonie Police is investigating a drive by shooting that happened at 119 Old Loudon Road Monday evening. Police do not believe the incident was random, they say the house was targeted. Anyone with any information should call Colonie Police.

The Gloversville Police Department needs help locating a teen last seen leaving 171 South Main Street in Gloversville on Monday March 30.

