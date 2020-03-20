Five things to know this Friday March 20

(NEWS10) — Good Morning, Capital Region. Happy Friday! It’s been a long week for sure.

Coronavirus numbers in New York State: The number of confirmed cases in New York State continues to rise. The numbers have been changing rapidly. These are the numbers as of Friday morning, according to the New York State Department of Health.

Albany 43 Allegany 2 Broome 2 Chenango 2 Clinton 2 Delaware 1 Dutchess 31 Erie 28 Essex 1 Fulton 1 Genesee 1 Greene 2 Hamilton 2 Herkimer 1 Jefferson 1 Monroe 27 Montgomery 2 Nassau 372 Niagara 1 New York City 2,469 Oneida 2 Onondaga 5 Ontario 1 Orange 51 Putnam 5 Rensselaer 6 Rockland 53 Saratoga 18 Schenectady 18 Schoharie 1 Suffolk 178 Sullivan 3 Tioga 1 Tompkins 6 Ulster 10 Warren 1 Washington 1 Wayne 1 Westchester 798 Wyoming 2 Total Number of Positive Cases 4,152

2. Governor Cuomo Updates on New York State: On Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo held a briefing to discuss a number of updates to help combat the spread of COVID-19;

A reduced workforce: Cuomo signed an executive order mandating businesses that rely on in-office personnel to decrease their workforce by 75%, this is an update to his previous order mandating in-office personnel to be decreased by 50%.

Cuomo signed an executive order mandating businesses that rely on in-office personnel to decrease their workforce by 75%, this is an update to his previous order mandating in-office personnel to be decreased by 50%. 90-day mortgage relief: in order to alleviate financial hardship, the state is also offering 90-day mortgage relief. Negative reporting to credit bureaus will not be allowed.

3. Capital Region USPS COVID-19 concerns: NEWS10 has gotten a number of calls and emails with concerns about a possible coronavirus case at the mail distribution center at 30 Karner Road in Albany. NEWS10 reached out to the spokesperson and got a statement, however they did not confirm any cases exist.

4. Community testing suspended: Albany Medical Center and St. Peter’s Health Partners said they are suspending community testing for the coronavirus.

5. Strong winds, thunderstorms possible this afternoon: Winds could gust as high as 50 mph with stronger gusts possible in any storm that develops late this afternoon.

