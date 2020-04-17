Five things to know this Friday April 17

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Good Morning Capital Region! Happy Friday!

We’ll start with the latest updates from the New York State government. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday afternoon that the state will remain on PAUSE until at least May 15, that’s another month of social distancing and the temporary closure of all non-essential businesses. Tonight everyone in the state will be required to wear a mask/face covering in public.

New York face covering order: Effective 8 p.m. tonight, all New Yorkers must wear a mask or some type of face covering when they are in a situation where they cannot be within that 6 foot social distance range.

It would be absolutely required for those taking public transit, riding in a cap or taking a ride through a ride-sharing service.

Cuomo said while this may be inconvenient, it’s another step New Yorkers should take to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“”So, is this inconvenient? Yes, but you’re in a closed environment, by definition. You’re not socially distancing, by definition. You’re the front seat of a car to the back seat of a car. You’re one seat in a bus to another seat in a bus. This is a precaution for everyone that I think balances individual liberties with a social conscience,” Cuomo said.

2. President Trump unveils 3-phase plan to reopen economy: While New York state remains on PAUSE for another month, President Trump gave governors a road map Thursday for recovering from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic. He presented a an approach to attempt and restore normal activity in places that have strong testing and are seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

3. Updated Coronavirus case numbers in the Capital Region: There are222,284 confirmed positive cases, according to the New York State Department of Health.

The death toll in the state stands at 12,192 since Thursday morning.

NEWS10 created a spreadsheet to show coronavirus trends over time. We update that information daily based on the numbers given by county officials. For the best representation for coronavirus numbers in your area, we’ll keep you informed at NEWS10.

County by County, we are still seeing an increase in cases. Here are the numbers according to the New York State Department of Health.

County Positive Cases Albany 581 Columbia 99 Dutchess 2,085 Fulton 25 Greene 74 Hamilton 3 Herkimer 43 Montgomery 32 Rensselaer 137 Saratoga 231 Schenectady 245 Schoharie 20 Ulster 761 Warren 81 Washington 46

4. Queens man charged with Murder in beating death of Albany woman: Albany police have made an arrest into the January death of a city resident.

On January 4, police said Lee Williams, of Jamaica Queens, struck 62-year-old Valena Shepherd several times while inside her apartment at 1 Lincoln Sq. Shepherd sustained traumatic injuries and died as a result.

Williams, 38, was charged with one count of Murder in the Second Degree and sent to the Albany County Jail.

5. PPP reportedly out of money, SBA unable to accept new applications: As of 10:33 a.m. Thursday, the Small Business Administration (SBA) says it is not accepting new applications for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) based on current available funds.

The SBA says, “The SBA is currently unable to accept new applications for the Paycheck Protection Program based on available appropriations funding. Similarly, we are unable to enroll new PPP lenders at this time.”

The PPP is a $350 billion loan program that originated from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) to provide American small businesses with eight weeks of cash-flow assistance through 100 percent federally guaranteed loans. Additionally, the SBA is a United States government agency that provides support to entrepreneurs and small businesses.

The Association has not specified how many businesses might have been waiting for their application to process who will not be able to receive a loan.

Clean scissors, empty chairs: A non-essential small business owner’s concerns

And, would you like to find out your genealogy? Head to the Guilderland Public Library. They are giving library card holders free access to ancestry.com. The access is normally limited to visitors at the library, but now for the limited time it’s open to members remotely.

