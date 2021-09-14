First of its kind biopharmaceutical center opens

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A first of its kind education and training center opened on Tuesday at the Albany College of Pharmacy.

The Stack Family Center for Biopharmaceutical Education and Training is not just the first of its kind in New York State, but it’s the first in the U.S. to be opened at a pharmacy college.

Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences Pres. Greg Dewey said the center has the potential to establish the Capital Region as a hub for developments in the biopharmaceutical industry.

It took about three years for the project to develop from conception to completion.

