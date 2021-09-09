First day of school for new Schenectady superintedent

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thursday was the first day of school for students in the Schenectady City School District. It was also the first day for Superintendent Anibal Soler, Jr.

Soler, Jr. previously served as superintendent in a small, high-needs district in Genessee County. Board of Education members describe him as passionate about working with students who have experienced challenges.

Superintendent Soler told NEWS10 he has enjoyed getting to know the Schenectady community, which he described as diverse and welcoming.

“Everyone has been fantastic who has reached out, whether they’ve had good or bad things to say about the district,” Soler, Jr. said, “but they’ve been receptive, and I’ve been receptive to their feedback and figuring out what we can do better as a school system.”

