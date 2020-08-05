First confirmed Emerald Ash Borer case found in the Adirondack Park

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed they found emerald ash borer (EAB), an invasive beetle that destroys ash trees, within the Adirondack Park.

The infected ash trees were identified by Department of Transportation personnel at the Warren County Canoe Launch on the Schroon River in the town of Chester. The DEC said a sample was sent to Cornell University Insect Diagnostic Lab for review.

“New York State is at the forefront of invasive species monitoring and prevention and this latest find of EAB, while concerning, also hardens our determination to do all we can to protect our natural resources from their destructive effects,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “DEC and our partners will continue our significant investments in finding strategies that mitigate and address invasive species in our environment and raise public awareness so that all New Yorkers can take part in helping to protect the Adirondacks and our entire state.”

The EAB lay eggs on trees that turn in to larvae. Once turned into larvae they creep inside the cambium layer of the tree, which is just below the bark. That prevents the tree from obtaining nutrients it needs to grow.

According to the DEC, EAB can be seen from late May through early September but are most common in June and July. Other signs of infestation include tree canopy dieback, yellowing, and browning of leaves.

Ash trees make up seven percent of all trees in New York State, with a smaller percentage present in the Adirondacks.

“It’s very sad to hear that the Emerald Ash Borer has reached Warren County,” said Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas, Chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “The spread of this invasive will be absolutely devastating to our ash trees and substantially degrade our beautiful forests.”

The DEC said ash trees are common street and park trees. To prevent further spread of EAB, the DEC recommends that wood from ash trees that have been infested used on site or chipped to less than one inch in at least two dimensions.

DEC encourages residents of Warren County to pay close attention to signs of EAB and report potential detections to the agency.

Invasive species can be reported to the DEC’s Forest Health Diagnostic Laboratory by emailing pictures to foresthealth@dec.ny.gov.

For more information and treatment options for emerald ash borer, visit DEC’s website.

LATEST STORIES