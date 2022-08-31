WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local organizations are getting ready for a new event taking place in early September. “Brain Storm,” is a celebration of mental health and addiction recovery.

On September 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Crandall Park in Glens Falls will be hosting a health, wellness and recovery celebration for all to attend. The event holds multiple activities to enjoy.

Activities

Music

Food Trucks

Yoga

Chalk Art

Basketball

Cornhole

Educational Resources

And More!

In efforts to participate in this celebration, organizers are asking residents to use sidewalk chalk to beautify a sidewalk, driveway, or parking lot the days leading up to the event with hopeful messages regarding mental health and addiction recovery. If you need chalk contact Rebecca Ryan at (518) 338-9016 or rryan@wwamh.org for free chalk.

Supporters can also take part with chalk messages in front of the county Municipal Center at 1340 Route 9 in Queensbury. Go to the concrete walkway in front of the Municipal Center’s front entrance (near the blue mailbox), and you will find on the steps chalk for use on the concrete in that area.

Take pictures of your creations and share them with organizers by using the hashtag #WWCBrainStorm and tagging @WWCBrainStorm on your Instagram and Facebook pages. You can also send photos to rryan@wwamh.org to enter a contest to win one of three $50 gift cards awarded based on most thoughtful, most creative and most fun.

For more information about this event, contact Rebecca Ryan at (518) 338-9016 or Susan McManus at 518-793-9768.