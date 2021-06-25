Firework safety as 4th of July approaches

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It wouldn’t feel like the Fourth of July without a fire works display lighting up the night sky, but when it comes to setting them off yourself, John D’Alessandro, Secretary of the Firemen’s Association for the State of New York said its best not to use them.

According to D’Alessandro, over the past couple of years, there has been an increase in people using fireworks, which can cause injury and destruction.

“On every level from a firefighters prospective, they are not safe, and while you may think they may create an element of fun for the family, you’ll have a lot more fun and being a lot safer to go see a professionally run fireworks show,” stated D’Alessandro.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, 19,500 fires were caused by fireworks in 2018.

While all types of consumer fireworks, including firecrackers and bottle rockets remain illegal across New York State, in some counties like Rensselaer, sparkling devices are allowed.

“A lot of people feel, that you know, those are the safe kind of fireworks, that they’re not explosives…. nothing could be further from the truth. A sparkler can burn upwards of 2,000 degrees.”

If you are going to set fireworks off, it’s best to do it in an open area on a hard surface, such as concrete, with spectators far away.

“At the end of the evening or once whatever you’re using is done, put it in a metal container. Get yourself a little garbage pal, fill it up with water. Throw the fireworks in and then douse it again.”

The City of Troy has been reminding everyone that fireworks can cause distress to pets and those suffering with PTSD, and the use of fireworks within the city limits is discouraged.

On July 4th, a fireworks display will be taking place at Empire State Plaza from 6pm to 10pm.