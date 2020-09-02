Firefighters working to extinguish three-story structure fire on Fourth Street

by: Marangeli Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Firefighters in Troy are working to extinguish flames at a three-story structure at 165 4th Street. Troy Police blocked off Fourth Street in the area of Ferry Street as crews work in the area.

Police and fire crews responded to the call of a structure fire at about 7:30 a.m. When crews arrived they saw flames and heavy smoke and began working to put the fire out.

There is no word on if the building was occupied at the time.

This story is developing.

