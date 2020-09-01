Selkirk Fire responds to Hazmat incident at SABICS Innovative Plastics

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said the Drone Unit is out assisting Selkirk Fire with a Hazmat incident at CSX. We are able to monitor temps and activity without sending in first responders.

SELKIRK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Firefighters worked to cool down an overheated rail car tank at SABICS Innovative Plastics in Selkirk Tuesday morning. Bethlehem Police and Selkirk Fire responded to the scene at 6 a.m., they said an unknown amount of Styrene was released from a rail car on the property.

Styrene is synthetic chemical that is used when manufacturing plastics. When released into the air, the chemical could cause irritation of skin, eyes and trouble breathing.

There are no several road closures in effect. State Route 32 from Feura Bush Road to County Route 308 and Creble Road from State Route 32 to Elm Avenue will remain closed until further notice.

Police said there are no reported injuries related to the incident.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said the drone unit is out assisting Selkirk Fire with a Hazmat incident.

“We are able to monitor temps and activity without sending in first responders,” Apple said.

