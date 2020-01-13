Firefighter loses wife to cancer, community rallies to fundraise

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Niskayuna Firefighters Union held a fundraiser on Sunday to help the family of one of its members after he suddenly lost his wife and the mother of his children.

The benefit was held at Mad Jack Brewing Company on Union Street in Schenectady for the family of Matt Anderson.

In early November, Anderson’s wife, Lydia, lost her courageous battle with breast cancer, just one week shy of her 36th birthday.

Matt described his wife as always positive. He said she never wanted anyone to feel badly for her.

The two had een married for six years and have three young children.

When Lydia was diagnosed with cancer, the two became overwhelmed with medical bills. They had to sell their home and take out loans to make ends meet.

The firefighter’s union is hoping to get Matt and his children back on their feet, so they can focus on healing.

The event was attended by members of the firefighter’s union, a representative of FDNY, Lydia’s family, and others from the community.