Fire officials reiterate prevention steps, safety tips, following blaze at Clifton Park apartment complex

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Over two dozen people were initially displaced and 10 aided by the American Red Cross following a fire at Twin Lakes Apartments in Clifton Park on Saturday.

Fire officials say this weekend’s blaze was started by a carelessly discarded cigarette.

“Preventable in the fact that you really need to take a look at what you’re doing and what you’re discarding,” said Art Hunsinger, past chief for the Clifton Park Fire Department.

Hunsinger says there are numerous ways fires like these can be prevented, including by putting water in a bucket for cigarette butts, “So when you’re discarding the butt into the bucket it goes out. Keep the bucket away from the building. You don’t want anything that can be a fire hazard close to the building, especially something like that.”

Twin Lakes Apartments echoing the importance of cigarette safety in a statement.

In part, “We have prohibited smoking within 25 feet of our buildings. We again are overwhelmed by the incredible heroism of local fire and emergency workers and we owe them an enormous debt of gratitude.”

Hunsinger is also urging people to quickly dial 9-1-1 if a fire does break out, after he said a resident attempted to put the fire out themselves before calling the fire department.

“Get us started. It’s better to have us on the way to deal with it, then it is for you to spend 10 or 15 minutes, because now that fire is ahead of us,” he explained.

Reminding the public of the important steps that can make a difference during Fire Prevention Week, “Talk to the kids about home escape plans, how to get out of your house this time of the year. Smoke detectors, every house these days should have smoke detectors, they do save lives.”

No one was injured during Saturday’s fire.