Film production in downtown Troy causes road closures, parking restrictions starting September 21

TROY, NY (NEWS10) – City officials issued a traffic advisory starting Monday, September 21 while a film production takes place in downtown Troy. The production will cause daily street closures from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. until Wednesday, September 23rd.

The following roads will be closed to traffic:

2 nd Street between State Street and River Street

Street between State Street and River Street Broadway between 3 rd Street and River Street

Street and River Street River Street between 3rd Street and State Street

City officials said intermittent traffic flow may be permitted on September 22nd and the 23rd.

Parking restrictions will also be in effect for the same period in the vicinity of the road closures. Motorists should observe all traffic detours and posted parking restrictions.

The Front Street parking lot will be closed for permitted parking. Permit holders can park in the 5th Avenue Garage, Green Island Lot and State Street Garage.

Residents and businesses on impacted streets were directly notified of parking restrictions and road closures, according to officials. Local businesses and residences will remain accessible to pedestrian traffic during the filming.

