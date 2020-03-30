ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For many, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s coronavirus briefings have become a daily ritual during the pandemic. Take a look at today’s presentation to get a sense of the Cuomo administration’s position on COVID-19.
LATEST STORIES:
- Macy’s to furlough majority of its 130,000 workers
- Gov. Baker moves to increase medical care capacity
- FILE: Slides from Cuomo’s COVID-19 briefing, Monday 3/30
- Warren County Officials provide update on coronavirus
- LIVE NOW: Trump defends extending virus guidelines as spread continues