Live Now
Gov. Cuomo scheduled to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

FILE: Slides from Cuomo’s COVID-19 briefing, Monday 3/30

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For many, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s coronavirus briefings have become a daily ritual during the pandemic. Take a look at today’s presentation to get a sense of the Cuomo administration’s position on COVID-19.

03.30.20-COVID19-BriefingDownload

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak