FILE: Governor’s presentation from Sunday coronavirus briefing

“Numbers are still going up,” reads the governor’s presentation on coronavirus.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Sunday press conference presents his administration’s position and response to COVID-19.

The numbers of daily new positive cases of coronavirus are still increasing.

One of the health department’s top priorities is increasing the number of beds in the state.

Cuomo’s office also outlines plans for field hospitals and clinical trials for care and treatment of the coronavirus.

The presentation also makes a strong case for how the federal government should handle funding during the crisis.

Read the presentation below:

