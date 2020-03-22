1  of  2
Breaking News
Berkshire County man among three new COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts Second death from COVID-19 reported in Massachusetts

Coronavirus Resources

Latest News

NYS Resources

ny state seal_1552475655811.png.jpg

Closings and Delays

FILE: Governor’s presentation from Sunday coronavirus briefing

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus numbers in New York

“Numbers are still going up,” reads the governor’s presentation on coronavirus.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Sunday press conference presents his administration’s position and response to COVID-19.

The numbers of daily new positive cases of coronavirus are still increasing.

One of the health department’s top priorities is increasing the number of beds in the state.

Cuomo’s office also outlines plans for field hospitals and clinical trials for care and treatment of the coronavirus.

The presentation also makes a strong case for how the federal government should handle funding during the crisis.

Read the presentation below:

03.22.20_COVID-BriefingDownload

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak