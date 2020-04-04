FILE: Gov. Cuomo’s Saturday coronavirus slideshow, April 4

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo’s daily coronavirus press briefings consistently present new information and developing updates on the coronavirus response in New York.
During Saturday’s briefing, Cuomo explains that the apex is approaching, but we are not quite ready to face it without enough hospital beds and equipment.
To that end, Cuomo says China is donating 1,000 ventilators—set to arrive at Kennedy Airport on Sunday—while Oregon contributed 140.
