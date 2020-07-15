Cement truck fire shuts down portion of Northway between exits 14,15

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — All northbound lanes between Exit 14 and Exit 15 on Interstate 87 are closed due to a fiery crash Wednesday morning.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s office said State Route 67 between East Line Road and I-87 are also closed due to the accident. Police said a cement truck caught fire and is currently on the shoulder of the road. Officers said there were no injuries.

State Police responded to the scene and shut down the all lanes at 5:45 a.m. A Troop G dispatcher told NEWS10 the lanes will remain closed while crews work to clear the scene.

Drivers who normally commute through that area are asked to seek alternate routes Wednesday morning.

NEWS10 is working to learn more information on how the crash started.

