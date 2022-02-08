Few protections for consumers who rely on propane

STONEY CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10)-NEWS10 is continuing to hear Ferrellgas propane customers who are about to run out of gas to heat their homes. But, when it comes to this kind of consumer there’s little in the way of regulations to help them.

Aaron Nasen of Stoney Creek says he has spent hours on hold. He joins a growing list of customers waiting for deliveries that don’t come.

Inside his rural home, they’re conserving heat, living, and sleeping in one room. He says he did as Ferrellgas asked and called when his tank was at 30 percent. That was on January, 20 and he says they still haven’t come. His tank is now at 11-percent full.

Aaron’s wife Minnie has cancer and he says the issue with Farrellgs is now compounding his concerns for her. “Our day starts at five and it ends at 2 o’clock in the morning with medication,” he said.

With 250,000 households using propane in New York it may come as a surprise that unlike typical utilities there’s very little in the way of regulations when it comes to propane consumers says Bill Overbaugh, Interim Director of the New York Propane Gas Association. “When a homeowner signs up for electric or natural gas service there’s only one utility provider. With propane though it’s a free market,” said Overbaugh.

Back in 2018 when financially strapped Ferrellgas, was grappling with transportation issues the New York State Attorney General’s Office pushed for a settlement to help consumers who ran out of fuel. A spokesperson told NEWS10’s Anya Tucker that they are now handling complaints and have been in contact with Ferrellgas.

Most propane companies refuse to fill another’s tanks citing liability and safety concerns. And if you wish to buy your propane tank, it can cost you thousands.

Wanting to switch to another provider, but facing mounting healthcare bills has Aaron feeling strapped. He said he would likely have to put it all on a credit card to pay it off.

Ferrellgas responded to questions from NEWS10’s Anya Tucker as to how they are addressing the stream of complaints. Here is the response from their spokesperson Scott Brockelmeyer:

The statement is similar to a previous statement sent to us on January 18.

“Ensuring that each of our customers has the propane they need is our top priority. We have a sufficient supply of propane and Ferrellgas’ dedicated employees are working seven days a week to meet our customers’ needs in New York State. We continue to ask our Will Call customers to contact us when their tank percentage reaches 30% or seven business days prior to their desired delivery. We also ask that customers provide a clear path to their tank and keep driveways free of snow and ice.“

Scott Brockelmeyer

Ferrellgas

If you have a complaint about propane delivery you are urged to contact the New York State Attorney General’s Office .