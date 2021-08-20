Feds want Raniere ‘enabler’ Nancy Salzman to get jail time for NXIVM crimes

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NXIVM_Co_Founder_Nancy_Salzman_pleads_gu_7_20190313211047

Federal prosecutors are seeking prison time for Nancy Salzman, co-founder of the Capital Region-based sex cult NXIVM.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Federal prosecutors are asking for prison time for Nancy Salzman, the co-founder of the Capital Region-based sex cult, NXIVM. The government-estimated sentencing length is 33 to 41 months in prison for Salzman, and they want her to receive a punishment on the high end of that range.

They say this is because Salzman participated in unlawful surveillance of perceived critics and enemies of NXIVM leader Keith Raniere and NXIVM. They also say many of NXIVM’s teachings, promoted by Salzman, “disparaged or humiliated women and blamed victims of abuse.”

The group’s ex-president getting a much different treatment from two of her co-conspirators: her daughter Lauren, and actress Allison Mack. Feds recommended a sentence below the guidelines for both former NXIVM members because of their cooperation with investigators looking into Raniere.

Nancy Salzman’s sentencing is scheduled for September 8th at federal court in Brooklyn.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire