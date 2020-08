MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — Federal coronavirus relief funding is now available to Vermont farmers, sugar makers, meat processors and agricultural food and forest products businesses to help cover losses and costs related to the pandemic.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott says a total of $8.5 million in grants is available and will be distributed to applicants on a first-come, first-served basis.

The deadline to apply for the Agriculture and Working Lands Assistance Application is October 1.