Fatal NYPD involved shooting not affiliated with protests

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An armed suspect is dead after a shooting involving NYPD officers as thousands of protesters took to the streets throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn, well past the mandated 8 p.m. curfew.

The New York Police Department said they were called to Brooklyn overnight with reports that a man had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Officials said officers found the gunman further up the street, hiding behind a tree.

According to police, the officer ordered the man to drop his gun but the man refused. That’s when police said ten officers shot at him.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.