ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The suspect connected to the death of Tanisha Brathwaite has pleaded not guilty to an 11-count indictment. Brathwaite was hit by a vehicle on the night of September 14 on Clinton Avenue, after which the driver fled the scene.

Nsikak Okure, 34, of Altamont, was indicted on 11 counts including manslaughter and aggravated vehicular homicide. The indictment alleges that Okure was driving under the influence of a significant amount of alcohol when he hit Brathwaite. He is also accused of leaving the scene without reporting. Okure is scheduled to be back in court on December 21 at 9:30 a.m.