Fast Lane auto shop fire in Halfmoon leaves garage and 6 cars destroyed

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saturday night fire in Halfmoon left the Fast Lane garage on Route 9 destroyed, along with 6 vehicles inside and outside the garage.

Clifton Park Fire Department Chief VanChance tells News10 an employee of Fast Lane was working on a car, welding, and accidentally started the fire. The employee tried to extinguish it but then called 911.

Fire crews arrived on scene around 7:50 P.M. and extinguished the bulk of the fire within 20 minutes, but were putting out hotspots long after that.

There were no serious injuries as a result of the fire. One firefighter slipped on ice and sustained a sprained ankle, but has since returned home from the hospital.