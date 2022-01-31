Family plans to sue after man tased by Catskill police dies

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The brother of Jason Jones, who caught on fire when police tazed him while he was covered in hand sanitizer, has filed notice that he intends to pursue a lawsuit against the Village of Catskill.

Attorneys for Justin Jones filed notice on January 24 and claims that the village showed reckless disregard for his brother’s welfare, which caused his death.

The notice states that they are seeking damages of not less than $20 million.

