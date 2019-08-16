Family movie nights coming to The Great New York State Fair

The Great New York State Fair Exposition Center will be the site of the Fair’s new Family Movie Nights. Credit: The Great New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Lights, camera, action, and The Great New York State Fair. Family Movie Nights are coming to the State Fairgrounds in Syracuse.

Each movie will be shown in the Fair’s Expo Center on a 55-foot inflatable screen provided by FunFlicks of Central, Western, and Northern New York. “This is our take on a drive-in movie experience. Families can come, grab a seat in the stands or on the turf field and laugh together to a great movie,” according to Fair Director Troy Waffner. Family Movie Nights begin Saturday, August 24 and end Friday, August 30.

Family Movie Night Lineup

August 24, 7 p.m.: The Incredibles 2 (PG)

August 25, 7 p.m.: Elf (PG)

August 26, 6:30 p.m.: Miracle (PG)

August 27, 7 p.m.: Detective Pikachu (PG)

August 28, 8 p.m.: Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United

August 29, 6:30 p.m.: Avengers: Endgame (PG-13)

August 30, 7 p.m.: The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG)

The Great New York State Fair begins Wednesday, August 21, and ends on Labor Day, September 2. To see the Fair’s full activity schedule click here.